Nasty war between dog owners and birders at Montrose Beach could end soon

CHICAGO — A nasty war between birders and dog owners at Montrose Beach — a fight that’s even included pepper-spraying and rocks to the head — could be headed toward a peaceful solution.

For years, the two groups have battled over sandy ground at the beach, which is ranked as Illinois’ best place for birding. It has a protected bird habitat but also a fenced-off area for dogs and their owners.

Members of Chicago Ornithological Society and MonDog — the Dog Friendly Area volunteer group that acts as stewards for Montrose Dog Beach — met with Chicago Park District and other officials in January, and the groups plan to convene again April 3.

