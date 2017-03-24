× Debating “The Chosen One,” “Rogue One” alternate endings, and Woody Harrelson talks Young Han Solo

Sam Witwer jumps into this round of our epic debate about The Chosen One. Sam shares his opinions about the identity of the galactic savior and lays down some sweet knowledge and insight. We also go behind-the-scenes with Sam to talk about his performance as Darth Maul in STAR WARS REBELS “Twin Suns”. We review recent revelations about earlier and alternate endings for ROGUE ONE, and recent comments from Woody Harrelson about the Young Han Solo film, now shooting in London. Plus, we announce the winners in our ROGUE ONE digital download giveaway and more.