Daily Line Live with Chicago’s Commissioner of Planning and Development, David Reifman

Posted 11:50 AM, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46AM, March 24, 2017

Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman and publisher Mike Fourcher discuss Chicago’s zoning future at The Daily Line’s event on March 23, 2017. (Don Vincent / thedailyline.net)

Chicago’s Commissioner of Planning and Development, David Reifman, joined our publisher, Mike Fourcher for a fast-paced and far-reaching conversation about Chicago’s development future: potential changes to affordable housing rules, Transit Oriented Development incentives, and major developments in the pipeline–an overhaul of the city’s 26 manufacturing districts (PMDs), the Michael Reese site, and the Old Main Post Office.

