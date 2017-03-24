× Daily Line Live with Chicago’s Commissioner of Planning and Development, David Reifman

Chicago’s Commissioner of Planning and Development, David Reifman, joined our publisher, Mike Fourcher for a fast-paced and far-reaching conversation about Chicago’s development future: potential changes to affordable housing rules, Transit Oriented Development incentives, and major developments in the pipeline–an overhaul of the city’s 26 manufacturing districts (PMDs), the Michael Reese site, and the Old Main Post Office.