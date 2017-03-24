× Consumer News: Paying Off Credit Cards, Spotting Fake Tax Preparers and Credit Score Clarification

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he shares what experts consider the best way to pay off credit cards, how to spot fake tax preparers and provides some clarification on credit scores for listeners. Plus details on how brick and mortars stores are doing in the internet age!

You can read all of Herb’s stories and sign-up for his newsletter at Consumerman.com. And be sure to like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

Finally did you or someone you know co-sign a loan so your kids or grandkids could go to college? Herb is working on a story on the topic and would love to hear from you: Herb@consumerman.com.

