× Actor Milo Ventimiglia: Spoiler alert!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great actor, Milo Ventimiglia! They talk about his work on ‘This Is Us’, his family life, growing up in California, working with Sylvester Stalone, and more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.