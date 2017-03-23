× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/23/17: Jon Hansen, Healthcare Votes, & Starbucks

One of the most important steps for the Trump administration happens in the Senate tonight in regard to passing the American Health Care Act. Jon Hansen (filling in for Steve Bertrand) discussed the details of the vote with Robert Graboyes (Sr. Research Fellow & Healthcare Scholar at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University) and what tomorrow brings. Ian Sherr (Executive Editor of News at CNET) chatted with Jon about VR and a new CNET podcast, and Ilyce Glink (Publisher at ThinkGlink.com & CEO of Best Money Moves) talked about Starbucks making huge contributions to America’s workforce.