× “We hunger for experiences that give us feelings of awe and wonder…” David Parr on Ten Years of The Magic Cabaret

The Magic Cabaret, Chicago’s longest running weekly magic show, is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year.

In honor, Nick Digilio welcomes Cabaret co-host David Parr who describes magic’s allure, discusses some of the cool things you’ll see at the show and then performs magic over the radio. Want to play along? Grab three small pieces of paper (like post-it notes) and a pen!

