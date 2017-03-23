× Wayne Baker Brooks lays down the blues, Jake Melnick’s serves up some fire wings, IGotThis App, and “Itunes Psychic” Dr. Dingman talks to listeners! | Full Show (March 22nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Wayne Baker Brooks lays down the blues, Ivana Susic from Jake Melnick’s serves up some fire wings and gives us the heads up on the new Solemn Oath Brewery Exclusive Beer! Then, Rich Shramm from the IGotThis App joins the conversation to discuss the struggles with ADHD and how to combat it in a positive and helpful new way. And finally, the “Itunes Psychic” Dr. Dingman talks to listeners and sets them on the right path!

All this and more on Pretty Late! Listen to the podcast right here:

