× Was Jimmy Pardo at a Chicago World’s Fair?

Spoiler: no he wasn’t. But he can pretend like he was! Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by comedian, and friend of the show, Jimmy Pardo! They talk about his successful Pard-Cast-A-Thon, Toni Fields, his love of musicals, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.