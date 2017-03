× The Opening Bell 3/23/17: SXSW & Financial Disruption

Every Thursday we check in with our Associated Bank Thought Leaders and this week Steve chatted with Breck Hanson (Vice Chairman and Former Head of CRE at Associated Bank) touching on his 2017 predictions, cyber security, and much more. WGN’s own Michael Heidemann also checked in with Steve to talk about his trip last week to SXSW, wrapping up all the technology, music, and international presence that was down in Austin Texas this year.