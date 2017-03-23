× The Mincing Rascals 3/23/17: American Health Care Act, Judge Neil Gorsuch and President Trump’s first 100 days

The rascals are John Williams along with Scott Stantis, Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune today. They mince about President Donald Trump’s first-100-day approval rating, Judge Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing Tuesday and, of course, Trump’s determination to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Eric recommends that you read Time Magazine’s new interview with President Trump.

Scott recommends that you check out the New Horizons Website.

Kristen says you need to check out the Charlie Rose interview with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and watch an episode of The Voice.

And John tells you to read about Fortune Magazine’s World’s Greatest Leaders, a list that is topped by Cubs President Theo Epstein.