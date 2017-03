This is between us. I shouldn’t be telling you this. Don’t tell anyone I told you, not even your dog…We’ve been there– more than we want to admit. Why do we do this? What do we think we will gain? As it turns out, not much. In fact, there’s a lot to lose. Michelle Smith from Source Financial joins us for an honest conversation about what sharing a secret will cost you. This is behavior that can change– we’ll tell you how.