× The Carry Out 3-22-17: “Lollapalooza will take place in August and that will be a good time to avoid the angst and jean shorts on the Metra”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes claiming some Trump transition messages were intercepted, the House getting ready to vote for the replacement to Obamacare, the state of Illinois shooting down a Barack Obama holiday, AT&T being mad at the state of Illinois because it wants to stop landline service, the future of Sears reportedly in peril, Lollapalooza announcing their line-up, former Cubs GM Dallas Green and former Bulls GM Jerry Krause both passing away, the Blackhawks losing in overtime to Vancouver, the Bulls facing the Pistons, the White Sox giving a big contract to Tim Anderson and two Illinois lawmakers introducing bills to legalize marijuana.

