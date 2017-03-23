Nick D’s Picks For His Favorite Movies For Every Year Since He Was Born
There’s a new Facebook post challenge going around that asks you to list your favorite movie for every year since you were born and Nick Digilio was happy to oblige. See his full list below and click here to hear him to talk about it.
1965: The Great Race
1966: The Good The Bad and The Ugly
1967: Point Blank
1968: Night of the Living Dead
1969: The Wild Bunch
1970: Little Big Man
1971: Straw Dogs
1972: The Godfather
1973: Mean Streets
1974: The Conversation
1975: Dog Day Afternoon
1976: Taxi Driver
1977: Suspiria
1978: Halloween
1979: Dawn of the Dead
1980: Used Cars
1981: Blow Out
1982: Shoot the Moon
1983: Risky Business
1984: Once Upon a Time in America
1985: Lost in America
1986: Blue Velvet
1987: Hope and Glory
1988: Dead Ringers
1989: Do the Right Thing
1990: Wild at Heart
1991: Barton Fink
1992: Unforgiven
1993: Fearless
1994: Forest Gump
1995: Seven
1996: Dead Man
1997: 187
1998: A Simple Plan
1999: Magnolia
2000: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
2001: The Royal Tennenbaums
2002: Punch-Drunk Love
2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2004: Sideways
2005: A History of Violence
2006: Children of Men
2007: There Will Be Blood
2008: The Wrestler
2009: The Hurt Locker
2010: Blue Valentine
2011: Take Shelter
2012: Flight
2013: Gravity
2014: Interstellar
2015: Mad Max: Fury Road
2016: La La Land
2017: (so far…) Logan