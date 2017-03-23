× Nick D’s Picks For His Favorite Movies For Every Year Since He Was Born

There’s a new Facebook post challenge going around that asks you to list your favorite movie for every year since you were born and Nick Digilio was happy to oblige. See his full list below and click here to hear him to talk about it.

1965: The Great Race

1966: The Good The Bad and The Ugly

1967: Point Blank

1968: Night of the Living Dead

1969: The Wild Bunch

1970: Little Big Man

1971: Straw Dogs

1972: The Godfather

1973: Mean Streets

1974: The Conversation

1975: Dog Day Afternoon

1976: Taxi Driver

1977: Suspiria

1978: Halloween

1979: Dawn of the Dead

1980: Used Cars

1981: Blow Out

1982: Shoot the Moon

1983: Risky Business

1984: Once Upon a Time in America

1985: Lost in America

1986: Blue Velvet

1987: Hope and Glory

1988: Dead Ringers

1989: Do the Right Thing

1990: Wild at Heart

1991: Barton Fink

1992: Unforgiven

1993: Fearless

1994: Forest Gump

1995: Seven

1996: Dead Man

1997: 187

1998: A Simple Plan

1999: Magnolia

2000: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

2001: The Royal Tennenbaums

2002: Punch-Drunk Love

2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2004: Sideways

2005: A History of Violence

2006: Children of Men

2007: There Will Be Blood

2008: The Wrestler

2009: The Hurt Locker

2010: Blue Valentine

2011: Take Shelter

2012: Flight

2013: Gravity

2014: Interstellar

2015: Mad Max: Fury Road

2016: La La Land

2017: (so far…) Logan