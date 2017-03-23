× New Illinois Privacy Legislation offers Transparency of the Selling of your Information

A new Illinois bill is being proposed, that will allow you to know who is selling and buying your information. Outreach Director at Digital Privacy Alliance Matthew Erickson talks about this bill and two others geared towards consumer protection.

