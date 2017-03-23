House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. reacts to a reporters question on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, following a Freedom Caucus meeting. GOP House leaders delayed their planned vote on a long-promised bill to repeal and replace "Obamacare," in a stinging setback for House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump in their first major legislative test. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Kaiser Health News on the new health care bill: Finding a balance in this process is like squeezing a balloon
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. reacts to a reporters question on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, following a Freedom Caucus meeting. GOP House leaders delayed their planned vote on a long-promised bill to repeal and replace "Obamacare," in a stinging setback for House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump in their first major legislative test. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Kaiser Health News Senior Correspondent Mary Agnes Carey commentates on the ongoing new health care vote. She predicts a long night, as the administration counts on more moderates for vote in favor of the bill’s changes.