Hoge and Jahns, Episode 83: Bears Sign Mark Sanchez

So the Bears signed Mark Sanchez. Does it mean anything? Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss the latest free agency signings and their impact on the roster. Also, did Alshon Jeffery dog Adam Schefter? The guys talk about the possible media beef and take your Twitter questions. Listen below!

