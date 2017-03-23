× Gov. Bruce Rauner talks about his plan to help fund CPS and reacts to the idea of recreational marijuana

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his plan to split his pension reform plan and a funding bill for Chicago Public Schools from the “Grand Bargain” in Springfield. Also, Gov. Rauner reacts to a new bill in the Springfield General Assembly that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3314021/3314021_2017-03-23-174721.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

