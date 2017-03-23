Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Down and Distance: Glennon paves the way for DeShaun Watson
Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis discuss free agency for the Chicago Bears and explain why the signing of Mike Glennon makes it easier for Ryan Pace to draft DeShaun Watson with the 3rd overall pick in the NFL Draft.