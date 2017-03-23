24 Jul 1993: Manager Dallas Green of the New York Mets looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York. (Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport)
Dave Eanet on the death of Dallas Green: Shaking the “lovable losers thing”
Dave Eanet joins John to remember Dallas Green, the former Cubs president. They recount one of his funnier moments, as well as that which brought light to the stadium. Then, they celebrate current Cubs President Theo Epstein, honored by Fortune Magazine as the World’s Greatest Leader.