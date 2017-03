× Comedian Ian Bagg: Don’t believe the rumors. Not everyone in Canada is polite!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the very funny, Ian Bagg! They talk about growing up in Canada, comparing comedy in Canada vs. America, working as an explosive engineer, hockey, and more.

