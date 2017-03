× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 03-23-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy are joined by Rick Rann, and comedian Jimmy Pardo. Bill and Wendy talk with Rick about Chicago history and the Worlds Fairs. With Jimmy, they cover just about everything….

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.