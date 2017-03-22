× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/22/17: Jon Hansen, Rappelling Willis Tower, & Court Reporting

Jon Hansen stepped in for Steve Bertrand on the Business Lunch and there was rarely a dull moment. Jon talked with Terry Savage about the suspected terror attack that shook London early in the afternoon and how the markets have sadly become used to it. Frank Sennett talked about the biggest stories from Crains (one detailing the possibility of rappelling down the Willis Tower), and Dr. Alexis Stephens (Chancellor at MacCormac College) talked about the in demand job of court reporting (36% of current court reporters are making upwards of $77,000 to $100,000).