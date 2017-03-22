An Indian woman collects water leaking from an excess pressure safety valve on an underground pipeline on World Water Day in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. There is no direct supply of potable water at homes in most of the poor neighborhoods in the country and people have to depend on regulated supply of water from public taps erected on roadsides, with a single tap catering to hundreds of households. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
West Monroe’s Peter Mulvaney and G2 Crowd’s Adam Beeson discuss the importance of World Water Day
An Indian woman collects water leaking from an excess pressure safety valve on an underground pipeline on World Water Day in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. There is no direct supply of potable water at homes in most of the poor neighborhoods in the country and people have to depend on regulated supply of water from public taps erected on roadsides, with a single tap catering to hundreds of households. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)