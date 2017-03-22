× The Opening Bell 3/22/17: Saving Water & Houseware Innovation

Steve Grzanich looks forward to the future often and he chatted with two companies who are doing the same thing. Andy Hobbs is the Global Director of Environmental Quality at Ford, and Andy told Steve about the Global Water Management Initiative Ford is focusing on, featuring a Chicago Assembly Plant’s plan to save 47 million gallons of water. The International Home + Housewares Show wrapped up yesterday at McCormick Place featuring new home and houseware technology. Jon Jesse (Vice President of Industry Development at International Houseware Association) told Steve about the hottest companies, but despite the convention center filled with innovation, consumers a far from seeing many of these devices in their home.