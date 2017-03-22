× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.22.17

John Williams lets you decide what the worst fails of Wheel of Fortune have been, considering those from last night’s episode. AgeOptions CEO Jon Lavin explains to us what the newly proposed budget will do for elderly care and nutrition. Northwestern University Professor of Law John McGinnis helps us try to make sense of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s answers in Tuesday’s hearing. And finally, pet expert Steve Dale breaks down the list of the top 10 most popular breeds of dogs in the U.S. Listeners weigh in on all.