The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-22-17

What an incredible show we have for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher gets us up to speed on everything we need to know about Susana Mendoza’s future political aspirations and Mayor Emanuel’s emails and possible lobbying violations, Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle tells us all about “T2 Trainspotting,” the highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved 1996 original, Jonathan Pitts talks about his final year at the helm of the Chicago Improv Festival, stand-up comedian Pete Holmes chats about his HBO show, “Crashing” and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

