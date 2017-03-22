× Technori Live: Full Show 3/21/17 World Water Day, MSTQ, K9 Fit Club, Muses App

Scott opens the show by talking about the importance of World Water Day wit Peter Mulvaney and of West Monroe and Adam Beeson of G2 Crowd. Then, Yazin Akkawi discusses how MSTQ can help companies looking to innovate and why his futurist focus has helped set him apart. Later,Tricia Montgomery share her powerful story and how she founded K9 Fit Club. Finally, Shirley Yang previews her presentation at Technori Live and describes how the Muses App can help anyone grow their social footprint!