Chicago Bulls' general manager Jerry Krause talks to reporters at the Bulls' practice facility in Deerfield, Ill., June 3, 1993. Bulls' star Michael Jordan continued his vow of silence with the media despite a new book's claims that he lost over a million dollars in golf bets in 10 days in 1991. Krause also declined to discuss it saying it was a private matter for Jordan. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Sam Smith on the passing of Jerry Krause
Chicago Bulls' general manager Jerry Krause talks to reporters at the Bulls' practice facility in Deerfield, Ill., June 3, 1993. Bulls' star Michael Jordan continued his vow of silence with the media despite a new book's claims that he lost over a million dollars in golf bets in 10 days in 1991. Krause also declined to discuss it saying it was a private matter for Jordan. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Longtime Chicago Tribune Chicago Bulls beat writer and current Bulls.com contributor, Sam Smith, remembers the life and legacy of Jerry Krause.