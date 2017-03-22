× Program launched to save Chicago’s ‘forgotten’ World War I monuments

CHICAGO — Landmarks Illinois is starting a grant program to preserve the state’s World War I outdoor monuments and memorials.

The Landmarks Illinois World War I Monument Preservation Grant Program launched Tuesday as the United States nears the 100th anniversary of its entry into World War I on April 6, 1917. Grants will range from $500-$5,000.

“The Landmarks Illinois World War I Monument Preservation Grant Program provides critical funding for aging historical markers that pay homage to local heroes who served in the Great War,” Bonnie McDonald, president and CEO of Landmarks Illinois, stated in a news release. “Often called ‘The Forgotten War,’ we cannot stand by and let these landmarks to our veterans go unnoticed.”