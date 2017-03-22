WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Professor of Law John McGinnis on Judge Gorsuch: Posing questions to a Supreme Court nominee
Northwestern University Professor of Law John McGinnis joins John to talk about Tuesday’s confirmation hearing with Judge Neil Gorsuch. They dissect one particular question that Gorsuch struggled most to answer.