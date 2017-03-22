× Patti Tries “Trendy” Foods, The Agency Theater Collective’s “Skin to Skin”, How to Achieve Your Best Life and A Visit From The Satanic Burlesque | Full Show (March 21st)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! Patti Tries “Trendy” Foods with the group from Datassential (Ian O’Neil, Kristy Pfaffinger, Joe Garber, and Will Gartside) – Hear her discuss the latest in trendy foods and what are hits and misses of the future of your plate! The Agency Theater Collective joins to discuss their latest play, “Skin to Skin” and Kelly McNelis tells listeners how to achieve their best life. Finally, we have a visit from the Rev. Chicagodom from the Satanic Burlesque show here in Chicago!

All this and more on Pretty Late! Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER