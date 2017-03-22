London Police say they are investigating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” Witnesses say a vehicle also struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. Stay with 720 WGN for updates.
Man shot by police in Westminster terror incident
-
Waukegan police investigating four armed robberies in four hours
-
BBC Reporter Julia MacFarlane: “They say they want to make the biggest protest in British history” against Donald Trump
-
Dr. Kevin Most: Trauma
-
4 questioned in ‘sickening’ Facebook Live video of man being tortured: Chicago police
-
‘Can you hear me?’ Scam has police warning people to hang up immediately
-
-
Hate crime charges filed against 4 shown torturing man in Facebook Live video
-
The Latest: The Department Of Justice Report On Chicago Policing
-
Curiously Satisfying
-
Suspected killer mistakenly released from custody
-
Video: Fireball spotted over the Midwest
-
-
D.B. Cooper, Max Headroom and Other Unsolved Mysteries
-
Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski: Do we need to punish Uber drivers for other Uber drivers’ blunders?
-
Nathan: Anxiety, Depression, Guilt, & Breaking Free