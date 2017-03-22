Former Chicago Cubs general manager Dallas Green signs autographs before the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 25, 2010. Green was also the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and New York Mets. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
‘It’s just a fact of baseball now – it’s so money-driven’ – Remembering former Cubs GM Dallas Green
Former Chicago Cubs general manager Dallas Green signs autographs before the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 25, 2010. Green was also the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and New York Mets. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
In this interview from April, 2013, David Kaplan and Brian Noonan talk with former Chicago Cubs General Manager Dallas Green. Green died March 22, 2017 at the age of 82.