× Is the President Safe? And Are We Really Gonna Go to Mars?

Jones and Mike wonder, “What’s up with American citizens that call for the assassination of a sitting US President?” Mike questions if any President really lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And Jones insists that Trump is planning to send us to Mars. The guys then close out the show by reviewing the new Target Swimsuit campaign…hubba, hubba!!!

Show Highlights:

00:01:06 – Jones and Mike discuss how people are so openly calling for the assassination of the President.

00:16:10 – Mike asserts that no one lives in the White House and Jones insists that Trump will soon announce a mission to Mars…that of course will be faked.

00:43:57 – The guys review the new “un-touched” women of the Target swimsuit campaign.