× Is Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza winding up to run for governor?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher is here for his weekly visit and tonight he breaks down all of the details surrounding Mayor Emanuel’s emails and possible lobbying violations, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza taking on Governor Rauner, State Senator Daniel Biss announcing his candidacy for governor and a new Chicago community relations report.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio