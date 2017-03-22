× HBO’s “Crashing” is Pete Holmes’ love letter to stand-up comedy

The great Pete Holmes, star and creator of the HBO show, “Crashing,” joins Justin to talk about his career, starting his pursuit of comedy in Chicago, how much he draws from his Chicago experience on “Crashing,” trying to accurately show what it is like to be a young stand-up comedian, how much the main character in “Crashing” is based on his real life, making the show as real and honest as he can and the challenge to maintain the initial fire inside of him from when he first started in the business.

