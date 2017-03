× Great Moments In Vinyl Is Paying Tribute to Nirvana

Great Moments in Vinyl is a unique concert experience where the band shares the story behind the song before performing it.

This Thursday, March 23rd they’ll be paying tribute to Nirvana at Martyrs. Get the details when band members Lindsey Cochran, Patrick Gemkow and Benji Shefler join Nick Digilio.

