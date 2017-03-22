× Deanna Adler: “Sweet Child of Mine: How I Lost My Son to Guns N’ Roses”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Deanna Adler, mother of Steven Adler, the original drummer and co-founder of Guns N’ Roses. Her book, “Sweet Child of Mine: How I Lost My Son to Guns N’ Roses”, gives an unflinching account of her son Steven’s ascent to becoming the co-founder of Guns N’ Roses, and his subsequent fall to drugs and alcohol.

