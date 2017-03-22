× Celebrating 20 years of the Chicago Improv Festival

Jonathan Pitts joins Justin to chat about the 20th (and his final) year at the helm of the Chicago Improv Festival. Jonathan talks about what he set out to do when he started the festival 20 years ago, the amazing roster of stars who have appeared at the festival, the challenges of dealing with competition in town, how improv has evolved in the 20 years he’s been with the festival and why he decided to step down after 20 years.

