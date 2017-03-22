× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 03-22-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by A Man In Recovery, and friend of the show, Tim Ryan and his son Max. Tim was a heroin user himself, and lost one of his sons to the drug. They talk about the ongoing heroin epidemic, addiction, his new book ‘From Dope To Hope: A Man In Recovery’, and more.

