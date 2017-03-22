Meals on Wheels operates in virtually every community in America to address senior hunger and isolation. (PRNewsFoto/Meals On Wheels Association of A) THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED BY PRNewsfoto and is for EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
AgeOptions and keeping meal provision alive for the elderly
AgeOptions CEO Jon Lavin explains to John how the organization compiles funds for the elderly, and how Trump’s proposed cuts to programs similar to Meals on Wheels will affect the aged. We factor in the Illinois budget impasse.