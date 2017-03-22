× Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle reflects on 20 years of his iconic film “Trainspotting”

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”) joins Justin to discuss “T2 Trainspotting,” the highly anticipated sequel to the classic 1996 film. Danny talks about reuniting these characters 20 years down the road, what drew him to the first film and the original characters, what drew him to the new characters after 20 years, how the characters don’t follow the traditional Hollywood arc, how the style and the use of music in the first film was groundbreaking cinema, the freedom that was allotted them because they weren’t greedy about budget, the role that the city of Edinburgh plays in both films and why the original film resonated with so many people around the world.

