Wintrust Business Lunch 3/21/17: Suzanne Muchin, Seasonal Weddings, & "The Keurig of Cooking"

Suzanne Muchin sat in for Steve Bertrand today and kicked off the Tuesday show with Jon Najarian (CNBC Contributor) to discuss the biggest stories shifting the markets today. Andrew Herrmann of DNA Info sat down with Suzanne to talk about a new CTA rail car factory in the city, Renney Pederson (Owner of Bliss Weddings and Wrap It Up Parties) chatted about the beginning of the Spring party season, and David Rabie (Founder and CEO of Tovala) talked about the “Keurig of cooking” and how he is revolutionizing home cooking.