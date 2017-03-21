Chicago Bulls executive vice-president Jerry Krause listens as the Bulls were chosen to pick fourth in the draft at the 2001 Draft Lottery Sunday, May 20, 2001, in Secaucus, N.J. The Bulls had a 25 percent chance to win the first pick but dropped to fourth as the Washington Wizards won the first pick. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
‘We knew that we had a lot of work to do’ – Remembering former Bulls GM Jerry Krause
Chicago Bulls executive vice-president Jerry Krause listens as the Bulls were chosen to pick fourth in the draft at the 2001 Draft Lottery Sunday, May 20, 2001, in Secaucus, N.J. The Bulls had a 25 percent chance to win the first pick but dropped to fourth as the Washington Wizards won the first pick. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
In 2009, David Kaplan talked with Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause about Michael Jordan and the six world championships won by the team during his tenure. Krause died March 21, 2017, at the age of 77.