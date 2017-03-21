× The Opening Bell 3/21/17: The Importance of Aesthetics & Discovering the Internet of Things Safely

The importance of aesthetics can be easily over looked despite it’s every day importance. Even more important, the role it plays to cancer patients. Steve talked with Jeanna Doyle (Founder of Suite HOPE) to discuss the nonprofit that focuses on the esthetic difficulties millions of oncology patients face everyday. Steve also discuss the Internet of Things (everyday devices interconnected with the internet of computing) with Steve Bernas (President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau – Northern Illinois & Chicago) to talk about how to avoid the possibility of hacking that inevitably comes with connected devices.