× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.21.17

John covers a slew of topics today, starting with a travel ban that doesn’t focus on passengers, but rather on devices. Then, he speaks with Dr. Robert Kellogg, who explains how he removed an extra pair of legs from an infant’s body. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke addresses the amount taxpayers spend on Trump’s ongoing trips to the “Southern White House.” And, finally, PopularMechanics.com Tech Editor Alex George debunks and validates Kellyanne Conway’s remark about microwaves doubling as spy camera technology. All that and more on today’s John Williams Show.