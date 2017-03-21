× The Carry Out 3-20-17: “The House held hearings on Russia, wiretapping and whether or not Congressman could keep their allotted speaking time”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the hearings today about the possibility that Russia influenced our election, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing, President Trump holding a rally in Louisville, President Trump getting caught in a little bit of a golf lie, State Senator Daniel Biss throwing his hat into the ring for Illinois governor, Northwestern’s magical run in the NCAA Tournament ending, the Fighting Illini naming a new head basketball coach, the Blackhawks clinching a playoff spot and “Beauty and the Beast” winning at the box office.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio