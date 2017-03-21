WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: James Comey, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), listens to opening statements from the chairman during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on Capitol Hill, March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. While both the Senate and House Intelligence committees have received private intelligence briefings in recent months, Monday's hearing is the first public hearing on alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 3-20-17: “The House held hearings on Russia, wiretapping and whether or not Congressman could keep their allotted speaking time”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the hearings today about the possibility that Russia influenced our election, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing, President Trump holding a rally in Louisville, President Trump getting caught in a little bit of a golf lie, State Senator Daniel Biss throwing his hat into the ring for Illinois governor, Northwestern’s magical run in the NCAA Tournament ending, the Fighting Illini naming a new head basketball coach, the Blackhawks clinching a playoff spot and “Beauty and the Beast” winning at the box office.
