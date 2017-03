× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.21.17: Spring has arrived

Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet were out today, so Andrea took charge along with her friends Mark Carman and Andy Masur…they talked to an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week,’ and had an impressive cadet in from Tuskegee NEXT. Pat Brady talked politics and Kim Potts talked TV. Troy Murray checked in on the red hot Blackhawks and David Williamson stopped by to preview the Broadway in Chicago production, Circus 1903- The Golden Age of the Circus!.