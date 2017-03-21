× Political analyst Chris Robling: “I believe that the White House is not functioning properly and Trump has an unstable personality”

It’s Monday so that means another spirited edition of Touché with political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy! Chris and Dave break down the top national political stories making news including today’s hearing on Russia’s possible attempt to influence the U.S. election, President Trump’s claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped and Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing.

